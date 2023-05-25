HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Issues Earnings Results

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $687.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.32 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 14.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

HEICO Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HEI stock opened at $163.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. HEICO has a 12 month low of $126.95 and a 12 month high of $180.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on HEICO from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Insider Activity at HEICO

Institutional Trading of HEICO

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $3,335,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,057,592.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $3,335,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,057,592.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $83,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,850 shares of company stock worth $3,452,393. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in HEICO by 3,192.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,351 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth $85,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in HEICO by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,584,000 after acquiring an additional 268,584 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,606,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 2,002.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 147,660 shares during the period. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

