Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 69.7% from the April 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 1.9 %

HESAY stock traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.07. 26,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,923. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.36. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $100.95 and a 12-month high of $222.64.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

