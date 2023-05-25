HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Shares Sold by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in HH&L Acquisition were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 28,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 482.3% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 128,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 106,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHLA stock remained flat at $10.43 on Thursday. 15,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,051. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $213.50 million, a PE ratio of 54.90 and a beta of -0.01. HH&L Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

HH&L Acquisition ( NYSE:HHLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

