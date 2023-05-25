Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Update

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 238.3% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $794,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after acquiring an additional 475,588 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 487,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the period.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund alerts:

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HFRO traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 452,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,314. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $12.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Announces Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.