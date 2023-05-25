Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.56 and last traded at $14.44. Approximately 1,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 4,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70.
Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
The Highland\u002FiBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of 100 senior loans with at least one year remaining in maturity. Loans are selected by liquidity and weighted by market value. SNLN was launched on Nov 8, 2012 and is managed by Highland.
