Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.56 and last traded at $14.44. Approximately 1,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 4,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70.

Get Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 39,720 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Highland\u002FiBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of 100 senior loans with at least one year remaining in maturity. Loans are selected by liquidity and weighted by market value. SNLN was launched on Nov 8, 2012 and is managed by Highland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.