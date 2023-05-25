HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) Senior Officer Tim Hendrickson Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Tim Hendrickson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,250.00.

HLS Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

TSE HLS traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,399. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$135.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.90. HLS Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.12 and a twelve month high of C$15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.68.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$21.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HLS Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLS Therapeutics Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HLS shares. Raymond James cut HLS Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on HLS Therapeutics from C$21.75 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$26.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

