HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.81

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.81 and traded as low as $18.20. HMN Financial shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 320 shares trading hands.
HMN Financial Stock Up 1.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79. The company has a market cap of $82.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.12.
HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter.
HMN Financial Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HMN Financial
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of HMN Financial by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 76,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in HMN Financial by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in HMN Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in HMN Financial by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 86,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 15,680 shares during the period. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About HMN Financial
HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company which operates retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firm’s business involves attracting deposits from the general public and businesses and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans as well as consumer, construction and commercial business loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HMN Financial (HMNF)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.