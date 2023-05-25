Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.25.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 22.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:HLI opened at $87.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.76. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $74.18 and a 12-month high of $102.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.87.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $444.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.96 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 56.41%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

