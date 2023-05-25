Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Huntsman worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 33.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 21,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,428,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,767 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN opened at $25.48 on Thursday. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Vertical Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.