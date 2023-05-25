hVIVO (LON:HVO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.03

Shares of hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.03 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 16.50 ($0.21). hVIVO shares last traded at GBX 16.38 ($0.20), with a volume of 2,187,935 shares.

hVIVO Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £111.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.

Get hVIVO alerts:

hVIVO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%.

About hVIVO

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for hVIVO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for hVIVO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.