Imerys (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Trading Down 14.9%

Shares of Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Rating) were down 14.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$36.52 and last traded at C$36.52. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.92.
Imerys Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$42.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.64.
About Imerys
Imerys SA provides mineral-based specialty solutions for various industries worldwide. The company operates in Performance Minerals and High Temperature Solutions segments. It provides additives for interior decorative paints, as well as marine protection, facade coating, can coating, etc.; rubber, tires, medical rubber, and cables; and adhesives and sealants.
