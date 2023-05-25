Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $793.28

Shares of Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 793.28 ($9.87) and traded as high as GBX 830 ($10.32). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 818 ($10.17), with a volume of 177,359 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.44) price objective on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Impax Asset Management Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,742.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 793.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 777.97.

Impax Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

About Impax Asset Management Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a GBX 22.90 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,222.22%.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

