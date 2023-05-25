Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.58. 1,903,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,211. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

