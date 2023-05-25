Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $49.29

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.29 and last traded at $49.33, with a volume of 51091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.04.

Several research firms recently commented on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ingevity from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.14.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.17). Ingevity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $392.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingevity news, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $722,888.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,534 shares in the company, valued at $452,183.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ingevity news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $116,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at $528,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $722,888.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,183.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,519 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Ingevity by 12,500.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ingevity by 1,694.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ingevity by 62.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingevity by 547.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

