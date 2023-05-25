InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) vs. GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA) Head to Head Contrast

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) and GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for InMode and GigCapital5, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMode 0 1 5 0 2.83 GigCapital5 0 0 0 0 N/A

InMode currently has a consensus price target of $45.71, indicating a potential upside of 37.61%. Given InMode’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe InMode is more favorable than GigCapital5.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMode $454.27 million 6.07 $161.52 million $2.01 16.53 GigCapital5 N/A N/A -$2.77 million N/A N/A

This table compares InMode and GigCapital5’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than GigCapital5.

Profitability

This table compares InMode and GigCapital5’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMode 36.05% 36.35% 31.88% GigCapital5 N/A N/A -4.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.2% of InMode shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of GigCapital5 shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of InMode shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of GigCapital5 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

InMode has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigCapital5 has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InMode beats GigCapital5 on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hands-free medical aesthetic products that target a range of procedures, such as skin tightening, fat reduction, and muscle stimulation. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

About GigCapital5

GigCapital5, Inc., a blank check company, focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more business. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, intelligent automation, and sustainable industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

