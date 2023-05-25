Insider Buying: Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) CEO Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Acacia Research stock remained flat at $3.75 on Thursday. 65,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,535. Acacia Research Co. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 75.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACTG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Acacia Research by 8.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 203,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Acacia Research by 1.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,637,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 45,697 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Acacia Research by 39.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 385,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 108,974 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Acacia Research by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Acacia Research by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,995,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACTG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Acacia Research from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acacia Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Acacia Research Corp. engages in acquisition and development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Intellectual Property and Industrial Operations segments. The Intellectual Property Operations segment invests in IP and related absolute return assets and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

