Insider Buying: Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) CEO Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Acacia Research Stock Performance
Shares of Acacia Research stock remained flat at $3.75 on Thursday. 65,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,535. Acacia Research Co. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05.
Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 75.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acacia Research
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACTG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Acacia Research from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acacia Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Acacia Research
Acacia Research Corp. engages in acquisition and development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Intellectual Property and Industrial Operations segments. The Intellectual Property Operations segment invests in IP and related absolute return assets and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acacia Research (ACTG)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.