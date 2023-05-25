Insider Buying: Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) Director Richard S. Ressler bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $35,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,126,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,272,090.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ CMCT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $5.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,509. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $115.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.68.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.94%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their target price on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.
About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of the rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (CMCT)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.