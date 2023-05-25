Insider Buying: Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) CEO Purchases $97,000.00 in Stock

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) CEO Zvika Netter acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,911.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CTV stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. Innovid Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 million. Innovid had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. Research analysts expect that Innovid Corp. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTV. Vintage Ventures Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Innovid by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Vintage Ventures Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,052,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after buying an additional 1,296,879 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovid by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,223,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after buying an additional 3,375,086 shares during the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Innovid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,515,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovid by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 67,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovid by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 815,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 349,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

CTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Innovid from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Innovid in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

