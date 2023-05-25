Insider Buying: Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) Insider Buys 18,710 Shares of Stock

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Rating) insider Tim Surridge bought 18,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £24,510.10 ($30,485.20).

Luceco Price Performance

Shares of Luceco stock remained flat at GBX 129 ($1.60) during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 152,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,673. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 116.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 114.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.99. Luceco plc has a 1-year low of GBX 63.47 ($0.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 155 ($1.93). The company has a market capitalization of £207.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,612.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Luceco alerts:

Luceco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Luceco’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a yield of 2.31%. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,250.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Luceco Company Profile

Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded Luceco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luceco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luceco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.