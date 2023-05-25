Insider Buying: XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) CIO Acquires 850 Shares of Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) CIO Bradley Sitko acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,150.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $73,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bradley Sitko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Bradley Sitko acquired 1,000 shares of XOMA stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,500.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Bradley Sitko acquired 1,500 shares of XOMA stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.40 per share, for a total transaction of $35,100.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Bradley Sitko bought 2,000 shares of XOMA stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 39,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,095. The firm has a market cap of $199.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07. XOMA Co. has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $32.08.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 774.65% and a negative return on equity of 20.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XOMA Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of XOMA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XOMA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOMA. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of XOMA by 393.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 318,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 253,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in XOMA by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,180,000 after buying an additional 191,703 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in XOMA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in XOMA by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,682,000 after buying an additional 80,951 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in XOMA by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 63,944 shares during the period. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

