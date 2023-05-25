Insider Selling: Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Director Sells $114,216.57 in Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $114,216.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Coupang Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Coupang stock opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.09 and a beta of 1.36. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $16.31.
Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Coupang in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.
Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.
