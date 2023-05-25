Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Morphic Price Performance

Shares of MORF traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,948. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 1.16. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $60.23.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 92.38%. Research analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morphic

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Morphic by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at $4,264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,491,000 after purchasing an additional 17,158 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic in the first quarter worth $7,528,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morphic by 328.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 25,596 shares during the period. 79.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MORF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Morphic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

