Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of MORF traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,948. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 1.16. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $60.23.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 92.38%. Research analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on MORF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Morphic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.
Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.
