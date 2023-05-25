Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) EVP Sells $7,040,620.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $305.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $318.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.16. The stock has a market cap of $755.24 billion, a PE ratio of 175.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 178,831.3% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,179,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173,044 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $2,290,856,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $289.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.82.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

