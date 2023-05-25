Insider Selling: Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) Major Shareholder Sells 152,870,520 Shares of Stock

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) major shareholder Group Corp. Softbank sold 152,870,520 shares of Renren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total transaction of $4,586,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,388,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,653.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Renren Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of RENN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,044. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70. Renren Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $33.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renren in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Renren

About Renren

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RENN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renren in the 1st quarter valued at $617,000. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Renren by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 322,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 131,926 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Renren by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 93,287 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renren by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92,452 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Renren during the first quarter worth $103,000. 21.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes an all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

