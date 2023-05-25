Insider Selling: Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) Major Shareholder Sells 152,870,520 Shares of Stock

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) major shareholder Group Corp. Softbank sold 152,870,520 shares of Renren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total transaction of $4,586,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,388,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,653.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Renren Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of RENN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,044. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70. Renren Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $33.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renren in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Renren
Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes an all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
