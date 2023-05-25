Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE) Short Interest Down 98.1% in May

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the April 30th total of 514,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTE remained flat at $10.43 during trading on Thursday. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,055. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Acquisition Co. 1

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 349.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the first quarter worth $68,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the first quarter worth $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Company Profile

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

