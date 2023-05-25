Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 0.8% of Excalibur Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Intel by 114.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after buying an additional 8,080,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Intel by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $235,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,903,659 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $182,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.52.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.16. The stock had a trading volume of 50,406,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,197,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a PE ratio of -40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

