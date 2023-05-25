International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $685.97

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 685.97 ($8.53) and traded as high as GBX 690 ($8.58). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 688 ($8.56), with a volume of 30,187 shares changing hands.

International Biotechnology Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £269.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1,221.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 660.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 685.87.

International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

