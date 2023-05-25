International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.
