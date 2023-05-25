Internet Computer One Day Volume Hits $16.69 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $2.10 billion and approximately $16.69 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $4.82 or 0.00018291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,857,603 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,354,345 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

