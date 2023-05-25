Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 70.9% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITJTY remained flat at $8.12 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. Intrum AB has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $25.17.

Intrum AB is engaged in providing credit management services. The firm offers solutions on credit decisions, sales ledger services, reminders and collection to debt surveillance, collection of written-off receivables, and purchase of outstanding receivables. It operates through the following segments: Credit Management Services, Strategic Markets, and Portfolio Investments.

