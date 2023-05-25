Intrust Bank NA Acquires 1,252 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after buying an additional 4,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after buying an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 42.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,939,000 after buying an additional 1,914,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $77,890,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.71. 595,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,797,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.37.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

