Intrust Bank NA Acquires 1,520 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,993 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 671,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 63,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $26.84. The stock had a trading volume of 759,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,392,904. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.48.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

