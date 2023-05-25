Intrust Bank NA Buys 1,619 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,947,000 after purchasing an additional 147,509 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.2% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 462,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,630,000 after buying an additional 156,532 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 364,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,624,000 after acquiring an additional 35,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.7 %

HIG traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.27. 110,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average of $73.34.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,711,751.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,120,541 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.