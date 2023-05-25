Intrust Bank NA Buys 826 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,402 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock traded down $5.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $359.09. 1,263,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,282,797. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.28 and a 12-month high of $379.43. The company has a market cap of $159.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.75.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.