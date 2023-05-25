Intrust Bank NA Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $44.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,818,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $54.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.86.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

