Intrust Bank NA Has $758,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.2 %

ICE stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.29. The stock had a trading volume of 194,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $113.07. The firm has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.70.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

