Intrust Bank NA Has $773,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,335,747,000 after acquiring an additional 174,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after acquiring an additional 259,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,463,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $656.05. 73,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,612. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $98.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $658.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $696.24.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,374 shares of company stock worth $27,346,615. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

