Intrust Bank NA Has $848,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Novartis by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after acquiring an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 872.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,240,000 after purchasing an additional 556,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,313,000 after purchasing an additional 465,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $2.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.70. 1,096,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,322. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $207.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

