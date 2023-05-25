Intrust Bank NA Reduces Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,552 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 29,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 368,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after buying an additional 69,819 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,306,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 48,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.56. 1,052,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,290,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DVN. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.53.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

