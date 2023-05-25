Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to Issue $0.78 Quarterly Dividend

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th.

Intuit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Intuit has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Intuit to earn $10.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $415.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $433.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.08. The stock has a market cap of $116.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $490.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,948,558,000 after purchasing an additional 210,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 118,345.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after buying an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Intuit by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,751,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,660,000 after buying an additional 47,079 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.35.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

