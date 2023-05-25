Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to Issue $0.78 Quarterly Dividend

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th.

Intuit has raised its dividend by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Intuit has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Intuit to earn $10.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $415.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $116.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $433.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.08. Intuit has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Intuit

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.35.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.