Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,461 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Intuitive Surgical worth $97,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,488,912,000 after purchasing an additional 282,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,885 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,174 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,145,508,000 after purchasing an additional 69,472 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,268,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,132,742,000 after purchasing an additional 69,717 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. William Blair started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,276 shares of company stock worth $18,253,410 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $300.91. 481,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,202. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $317.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.04. The company has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion, a PE ratio of 82.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Further Reading

