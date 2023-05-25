Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.01 and last traded at $29.02. 49,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 134,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60.

Get Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0637 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 252.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 2,223.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.