Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.01 and last traded at $29.02. 49,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 134,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0637 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.
The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
