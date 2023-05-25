Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a growth of 395.1% from the April 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 44,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 24,891 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSMP stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,434. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0452 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.