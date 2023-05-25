Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the April 30th total of 610,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of BSCQ stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 494,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,475. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $19.72.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0579 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
