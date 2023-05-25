Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the April 30th total of 610,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BSCQ stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 494,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,475. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $19.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0579 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter.

