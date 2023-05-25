Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Down 1.4%

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.62 and last traded at $18.64. 483,067 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 428,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.07.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.