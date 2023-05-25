Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Down 1.4%

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.62 and last traded at $18.64. 483,067 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 428,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.07.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.