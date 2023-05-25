Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Trading Down 1.8%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.41 and last traded at $16.44. Approximately 79,682 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 102,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $189.03 million, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.1489 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 38,291 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 99,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

