Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Trading Down 1.8%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.41 and last traded at $16.44. Approximately 79,682 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 102,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $189.03 million, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.1489 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.