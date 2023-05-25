Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Raised by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,157 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 3.2% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,806.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,026 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 50.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,503,000 after acquiring an additional 409,473 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,669,000 after acquiring an additional 357,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,503,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,321,000 after acquiring an additional 284,038 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 245.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 303,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,188,000 after acquiring an additional 216,043 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $8.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $339.95. The stock had a trading volume of 48,920,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,229,840. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.73 and its 200 day moving average is $309.96. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $341.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

