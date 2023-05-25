Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Position Reduced by Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,826 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up 1.7% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:OMFS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.02. 36,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $269.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

