Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $84.76 and last traded at $85.30. 635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.40.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average of $89.08.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.329 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (PSCD)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.