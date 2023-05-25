Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $84.76 and last traded at $85.30. 635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.40.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average of $89.08.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.329 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSCD. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $350,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.